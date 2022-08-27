Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Purchases 14,800 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intel Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

