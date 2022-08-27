Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 3.6 %

CVLG stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,895,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVLG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

