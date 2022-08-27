Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Sells 337,612.56 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 337,612.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,936,607 shares in the company, valued at 45,112,195.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 310,280.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $27,338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $5,505,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.