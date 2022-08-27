Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $320,860.80 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
