Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $320,860.80 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

