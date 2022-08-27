Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $454,210.84 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $289,491.56.

On Friday, August 19th, Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $608,580.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 8.7 %

Symbotic stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,400,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,067,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYM. Citigroup upped their price target on Symbotic to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

