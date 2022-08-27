Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells 8,350 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Andersons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,737,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,577,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

