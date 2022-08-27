Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insulet by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $5,401,716 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Stock Down 5.5 %

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

PODD opened at $267.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.48. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

