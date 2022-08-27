Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.