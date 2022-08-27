Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.
Intuit Price Performance
INTU opened at $448.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
