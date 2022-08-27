iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,597,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 39,869,297 shares.The stock last traded at $30.53 and had previously closed at $29.48.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

