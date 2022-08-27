iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.04. 2,195,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,166,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42.

