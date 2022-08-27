iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,383,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 33,258,262 shares.The stock last traded at $40.35 and had previously closed at $39.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,794,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after acquiring an additional 157,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

