iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $86.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23.

