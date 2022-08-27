Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$9.02 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.80.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

