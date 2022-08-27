Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

