Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

DEI opened at $19.95 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

