Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nomura Research Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

