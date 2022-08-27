JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

