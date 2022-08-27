John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Trading Up 11.7%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.54. 427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 37.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after buying an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.