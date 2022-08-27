John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $107.65 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

