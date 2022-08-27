John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 72,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 76,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

