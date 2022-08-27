JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Shares of NVDA opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

