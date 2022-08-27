KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $592.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications stock opened at $425.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

