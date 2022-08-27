Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.59

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.59 and traded as high as C$32.63. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 360,206 shares changing hands.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.59. The firm has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

