Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 5,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 824,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KZR. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a current ratio of 39.64. The company has a market cap of $585.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.