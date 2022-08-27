Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 5,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 824,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KZR. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a current ratio of 39.64. The company has a market cap of $585.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

