Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.74

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.20. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 20,037 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 28,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $164,350.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,597.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,547,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,504.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $164,350.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 165,573 shares of company stock worth $902,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

