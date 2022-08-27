Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

K opened at C$4.45 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. Insiders sold 49,360 shares of company stock worth $247,808 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

