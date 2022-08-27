Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $262.07 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

