Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $262.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.81 and a fifty-two week high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

