La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $352,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 44.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.