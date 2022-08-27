Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00. Approximately 683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.56.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

