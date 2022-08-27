Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00. Approximately 683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.56.
The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.
Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.
Lancaster Colony Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.