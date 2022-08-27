Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Largo were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Largo by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Largo by 61.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Largo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Get Largo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Largo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Largo Trading Down 0.6 %

About Largo

Largo stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Largo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $454.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.