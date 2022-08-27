Laurence Zuriff Sells 7,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,891,035.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.38. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

XMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xometry by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $16,002,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.