Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 99.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

