Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 5.4 %

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.