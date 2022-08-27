LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Up 3%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.37. Approximately 32,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 96,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The company has a market cap of C$120.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

