LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

