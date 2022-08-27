Louis Fred Stephan Sells 29,762 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amcor Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.42 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.