Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 389,440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 657,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 387,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $156,028,000 after purchasing an additional 170,605 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $8,945,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 4.5 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Stories

