Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 231,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,962,117 shares.The stock last traded at $4.44 and had previously closed at $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LU. CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.