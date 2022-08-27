Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

