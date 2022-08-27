Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.84. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 31,667 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
