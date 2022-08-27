Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MPX opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

