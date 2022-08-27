Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.09, but opened at $53.19. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 235,593 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,226,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,510,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 661,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 500,620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.