Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.09, but opened at $53.19. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 235,593 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,226,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,510,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 661,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 500,620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

