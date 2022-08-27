MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of MXL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

