MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
MaxLinear Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of MXL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.