Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 11.9% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.81. 74,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,026,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.52.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
