Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.