Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DKS opened at $106.74 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

