Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 3.0 %

Lumentum stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.