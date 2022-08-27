Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 293,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 138,967 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Dockyard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $288.59 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

